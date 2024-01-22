Gilbert Liswaniso suddenly can afford to build all over town and buy cars in just two years- Barbra Musamba

HOW HAS LISWANISO BECOME RICHEST YOUTH IN ZAMBIA?

UPND staunch cadre Barbara Musamba Chama says UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso is suddenly stinking rich – building everywhere in Zambia and buying expensive vehicles every often.

Musamba wrote:

We fought PF, because we were against Owning properties that don’t match with your income. Liswaniso suddenly can afford to build all over town and buy cars that are more expensive than ideas his head has generated over 40 something years he has lived on this earth and you want us to keep quiet?

Liswaniso is an indicator of the Levels of corruption that have been polished to a digital extent.