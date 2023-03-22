GIRL ATTEMPTS SUICIDE AFTER BEING DEFILED BY STEPFATHER, STEPBROTHER AND UNCLE

By Womba Kasela

A 13-year-old footballer from Choma District has allegedly been defiled by her Stepfather aged 55, Stepbrother aged 20 and her Uncle.

Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Paul Achiume who confirmed the report to Byta FM Zambia says the incident occurred on unknown dates but between July 2022 and January 2023.

Achiume explains that the three suspects, not acting together, had unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor on different occasions when the mother was away.

He narrates that this came to light when the minor informed her coach from a named football club about the abuse and her intent to commit suicide after her aunty failed to help.

The Commanding Officer further states that her coach phoned the girl’s uncle in Kabwe who later traveled to Choma and reported the matter to Central Police.

Achiume adds that the Stepfather and the Stepbrother have since been apprehended while the Uncle is on the Copperbelt and is yet to be arrested.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN