GIRLFRIEND BURNS DOWN BOYFRIEND’S HOUSE

POLICE have launched a manhunt for Christine Kaulu a 27 year old woman of Ndola suspected to have set ablaze a house belonging to her boyfriend in Lusaka.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale says the incident happened on February 15, 2024 between 17:00 hours and 18:00 hours in Chelstone Area.

Mwale discloses that Police Officers who rushed to the scene discovered that the four roomed house had the ceiling board and most of the house properties burnt to ashes.

He says Preliminary investigations revealed that the house is rented by a 35-year-old man who is said to have been in a love relationship for two years with the suspect but decided to end the affair.

Mwale says it is alleged that the girlfriend did not accept to end the affair.

He said on February 14, 2024, she travelled from Ndola to Lusaka with a view of reconciling but the man could not accept.

He further reveals that the girlfriend spent a night at the man’s house and on February 15, 2024 at around 07:00 hours the man left for work leaving her alone and instructed her to leave the house keys with one of the Neighbors before leaving for Ndola.

Mwale says around 17:00 hours, some people within the Neighborhood saw smoke coming out from the said house and a concerned neighbor called the Fire brigade officers who rushed and managed to put the fire off around 18:20 hours.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9