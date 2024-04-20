GIRLFRIEND DIES IN ‘BORROWED’ HOME

After his 26-year-old girlfriend died due to electrocution while they were squatting at a friend’s place, a herbalist of Mazabuka believed to be in his 20s went into hiding, leaving behind his lover’s corpse.

Southern Province police commanding officer Auxensio Daka said the incident happened on Wednesday around 22:00 hours.

Mr Daka said Christopher Lubasi, 35, of GK7 in Kaleya Station, Mazabuka, reported that the woman, only identified as Catherine, died from suspected electrocution while at his house where she was squatting with the boyfriend, who is now at large. He said Catherine’s family is believed to be in Lusaka.

“The electrocution happened after the deceased had touched an extended cable which was connected from the one-way socket to the adapter using her left hand,” Mr Daka said.

He said physical injuries were seen on the left hand fingers with some skin coming out due to the burn.

Mr Daka said the deceased is believed to have camped with her herbalist boyfriend at Mr Lubasi’s home. At the time of the suspected electrocution, Mr Lubasi was out for personal business while the two lovers were home together.

Mr Daka said Mr Lubasi came back home around 21:00 hours and discovered Catherine dead in his house. Her body was taken to Mazabuka General Hospital mortuary awaiting further investigations.