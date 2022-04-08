In what investigators are calling a domestic dispute, an American man of Nigerian heritage was stabbed at a Miami high-rise.

Christian Obumseli, 27, was fatally stabbed at the One Paraiso luxury building at 3131 Northeast Seventh Avenue in Edgewater on Sunday night, April 3. Miami police are investigating.

Christian Obumseli and his girlfriend, Courtney Clenney, 25, had a violent confrontation before he was stabbed, according to police.

According to authorities, he was transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital and eventually died.

Girlfriend facing no charges after stabbing her boyfriend to death in domestic dispute

A woman who police said was Obumseli’s girlfriend Clenney had called 911 to report the incident. Clenney was detained and taken to a mental institution, police said.

Family members told WFOR-TV that Obumseli had recently moved to Miami with his girlfriend.

Friends who knew the couple very well detailed a very rocky relationship.

The friends said Clenney, an OnlyFans model and Instagram influencer, was known to hit Obumseli whenever they had an argument.

“We’ve seen her hit him. I’ve never seen him hit her,” Ashley Vaughn said as she shared photos she took with Obumseli and Clenney while they were all hanging out together.

He died at the hospital and investigators are still trying to figure out what happened and if Clenney acted in self-defense.

But Ashley Vaughn said she doesn’t believe Obumseli would ever try to hurt Courtney Clenney.

“From what we’ve personally experienced between the both of them, we believe that Christian wouldn’t put her in a position where she would need to stab him to protect herself,” Vaughn said.

One neighbor says that he has a clear view of the couple’s apartment and said a week before the stabbing, things were off and that Clenney was the one getting physically abused.

“I could not tell if it was open-handed or closed-handed, but he was swinging at her,” he said.

Police say in the past three months, they’ve responded to multiple disturbance calls at the couple’s apartment.

Their mutual friends are still trying to process what went wrong.

“Even though we really lost Christian only, it feels like we lost Courtney at the same time. We didn’t think this is how far it would have gone,” Tahki Banks said.

Following the stabbing, Clenney was detained and while at the police station, she was threatening to kill herself.

Officers took her to the hospital where she was hospitalized under the Baker Act, and at the moment, she is not facing any charges.