GIRLFRIEND TESTIFIES IN POLICE OFFICER ’S CASE

One of the girlfriends of a police officer accused of staging a robbery at a shop in Katete has told the Chipata High Court that she was with the accused at a lodge on the day of the alleged crime.

Susan Banda, a student nurse at Gideon Robert University, Lusaka, said this during defence in a case her boyfriend, Alick Mwanza, is charged with the non-bailable aggravated robbery.

On March 25 this year, Mwanza, a traffic officer at Katete Police Post, allegedly staged a robbery at Welcome Grocery shop and went away with K1,300 while armed with a firearm with 12 rounds of ammunition.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail