GIVE KCM BACK TO VEDANTA- Judith Kabemba

GIVE KCM BACK TO VEDANTA.

Lusaka, 28th March 2023

The leader of the Democratic Party says Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) should be given back to Vedanta Mineral Resources who are the rightful owners.

Judith Kabemba says the KCM issue has taken too long to be resolved yet everyone knows that the mine is legally owned by Vedanta.

Ms. Kabemba says the Zambian government had promised to resolve the out of court settlement by the first quarter of 2023 but yet March is about to come to an end.

She says KCM should be given to Vedanta so that operations can begin for the benefit of the people on the Copperbelt and the country at large.

Ms. Kabemba spoke during a live radio programme dubbed ‘Burning Issue’ on Lusaka’s 5 FM Radio.

She says once KCM is handed back to Vedanta, Zambia must put stringent measures t ensure all negotiated protocols are on a win-win situation.

“The only thing that Zambia needs to do now is to be a bit more firm on Vedanta and tell them that colleagues this is what we expect you to do,” Ms. Kabemba said.

Ms. Kabemba says Zambians will benefit from KCM’s Corporate Social Responsible programmes such as hospitals and Trust Schools which were very effective when the mining giant was in charge.

