GIVE LUNGU STATE SECURITY-LAURA MITI

President Lungu Should Have State Security

As with many things President Lungu does, it’s very difficult why he linked his return to active politics to his benefits. He did not need to say anything about loaves or crumbs.

As things stand, he himself essentially announced that, with his return to active politics, he expected that his benefits would be withdrawn. Benefits which in no time he wants reinstated.

Now to be honest, I don’t think President Lungu really needs the money that comes with the benefits. To him, the amount has to be indeed crumbs.

What I think would be difficult to live without, as a former head of state, and what as a country we should probably think deeply about, is that a former President would, for any reason, have no state security and administrative support.

My view is we should delink after-office privileges such as money, flights etc, from critical support like state security, a vehicle and a functioning office.

The law should, in that regard, be blind to what the holder of the office is doing or not doing. So, yes, President Lungu does says things that boggle the mind, but he IS former President. He must have state security.

It just can’t be that an individual who held the highest office in the land is left to arrange his own security. That places not only him at risk, but the whole country.