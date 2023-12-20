GIVE ME BACK MY CRU CRU BEFORE FRIDAY OTHERWISE I WILL TAKE YOU TO COURT – SAYS YO MAPS

YO MAPS TO SUE ACC OVER SEIZED VEHICLE

By Darius Choonya

Zambian musician, Elton Mulenga, popularly known as Yo Maps wants to commence legal action against the seizure of his motor vehicle, Toyota Landcruiser VX by the Anti – Corruption Commission-ACC.

In a demand letter to the commission, the singer through his lawyers from Nsapato and Company advocates has further given the commission an ultimatum of up to Friday December 22, 2023 to have his vehicle released.

He says the seizure of the motor vehicle has great ramification as he uses it for wedding bookings adding that the unreasonable and frivolous seizure of the said vehicle is an injustice that must be rectified.

Recently, the commission seized the singer’s vehicle for being an alleged proceed of crime.