Give Mutale Some Privacy During Her Illness, Mutale Mwanza’s Management Asks

MUTALE MWANZA

Press Statement for Immediate Release

4th Feb, 2024

Miss Mwanza’s health has been affected by severe sores that have penetrated the inside of

her left eye, leading to discomfort, pain, swelling, and temporary loss of eyesight.

Doctors have advised her to avoid using her cellphone, laptop, television or anything that

may cause too much light into her eyes. Prior to this, Miss Mwanza usually suffered from

migraines due to her workaholic nature.

As management, we understand that Miss Mwanza is a public figure who is loved and

celebrated, but recent reports have caused panic and concern from her friends, supporters

and family members.

Doctors will continue to monitor her health. We therefore ask for privacy during this time.

Please remember her in your prayers.

Thank you.

Issued by Kelcy D.M Holcomb

Mutale Mwanza Management.