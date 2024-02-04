Give Mutale Some Privacy During Her Illness, Mutale Mwanza’s Management Asks

MUTALE MWANZA
Press Statement for Immediate Release
4th Feb, 2024
Miss Mwanza’s health has been affected by severe sores that have penetrated the inside of
her left eye, leading to discomfort, pain, swelling, and temporary loss of eyesight.
Doctors have advised her to avoid using her cellphone, laptop, television or anything that
may cause too much light into her eyes. Prior to this, Miss Mwanza usually suffered from
migraines due to her workaholic nature.
As management, we understand that Miss Mwanza is a public figure who is loved and
celebrated, but recent reports have caused panic and concern from her friends, supporters
and family members.
Doctors will continue to monitor her health. We therefore ask for privacy during this time.
Please remember her in your prayers.
Thank you.
Issued by Kelcy D.M Holcomb
Mutale Mwanza Management.
Karma
Too late. The picture says it all.
Those targetoid skin lesion look like molluscum contagiosum.
Umulilo wakwa Lesa.
There is medication these days. People can live a full life.