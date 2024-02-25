GIVE PEOPLE POWER TO AFFORD THE HIGH COST OF LIVING- Silavwe Jackson

GIVE PEOPLE POWER TO AFFORD THE HIGH COST OF LIVING.

It is now evident that it is practically impossible for the new dawn administration to REDUCE the high cost of living in our Country. A modern economy grows when people spend money.

To provide relief, President Hakainde’s new dawn Government must give ordinary Zambians and companies more SPENDING POWER TO AFFORD the record high cost of living and doing business.

Solutions, In Part

1. Flood the economy with money. Reduce PAYE and other individual related taxes. (RB’s Economics).

2. Lower businesses related taxes and statutory obligations.

3. Scrap off selected council levies and combine some of them.

4. Give incentives to local small and medium Zambian companies who have employed fellow Zambians. No local business should be closed for failing to pay taxes or council levies.

5. Remove tax holidays for foreign companies.

6. Lower company tax for all companies both local and foreign to increase tax compliance.

7. Introduce new laws against transfer pricing and review all the existing tax treaties with tax haven countries.

8. A solid, clear and aggressive approach to move our economy from foreign dependency to local economic development (LED) in all sectors.

We cannot surrender ourselves to the analogy that it is “happening everywhere “and do nothing. Our leaders, Our Government must respond.

GPZ, Our People First.

Silavwe Jackson

*President*

*GPZ.*