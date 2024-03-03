Give your offering to the poor instead of church buildings” Pastor Kumuyi



Deeper Life founder, Pastor Kumuyi, has recently shared an important sermon to Christians. In a recent sermon shared, Pastor Kumuyi advised Christians to give their offerings to the poor and unemployed in the community, instead of giving their money and offerings to the church, for them to build church auditorium.

Kumuyi made the statement in his message to his church congregation, as he advised Christians to not spend money on building churches, but also help their poor neighbors who cannot afford basic life needs.