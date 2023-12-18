GIVEN LUBINDA DARES POLICE TO ARREST HIM

By Patricia Male

Patriotic Front Vice President Given Lubinda has challenged police to go ahead and arrest him on allegations that he and other pf members are planning to destabilize the country’s peace and security.

Last week, the Zambia Police issued a warning to the Given Lubinda led pf faction regarding credible information indicating possible intentions to destabilize the peace and security in the country.

However, Mr. Lubinda has advised the police to stop issuing threats through the media and arrest him immediately since they claim to have credible information.

Mr. Lubinda has told Phoenix News that the accusations being leveled against him and other pf members are not true and are putting his life and security at risk because he will appear as a saboteur.

He has challenged Police Inspector General Grapheal Musamba and the entire police to own and tell Zambians what they have done to anger Zambians instead of falsefully accusing the former ruling party.

PHOENIX NEWS