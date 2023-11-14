Given Lubinda, Raphael Nakachinda And Emmanuel Mwamba Arrested

ubinda, Nakacinda , Mwamba detained at different police stations



Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon. Raphael Nakacinda has been detained at the Emmasdale police station on unknown charges .



This morning, Hon. Nakacinda with PF Veep Honourable Lubinda and Information Chairperson Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba had reported to force head quarters where they had been summoned . Later they where taken to Ibex Police .



The trio where then whisked away to different police stations. Nakacinda to Emmasdale Police , Mwamba to Chilenje police and Lubinda to Westwood Police

Charges are yet to be given