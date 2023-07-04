Mwaba Patrick

GIVEN LUBINDA TRYING TO MAKE A SILLY MOUNTAIN OUT OF A MOLEHILL; HE HAS NO DEFINITE DIRECTION

…. Lubinda’s Political Twilight will be disastrous….

It’s absolutely absurd for illegal Patriotic Front Party Vice President Given Lubinda to start tossing other candidates out of the race because of his dwindled political strength.

Lubinda is scared of meeting his “Waterloo” because he knows that his strength is too porous to stand the pressure that comes with leadership.

Despite other candidates being ill treated, they’re made of sterner stuff that’s why Given Lubinda looks at himself as lightweight, hence suspending his colleagues without concrete reasons just to enhance already decayed political fortune he once enjoyed.

History shows that there’s no magic bullet for a good leadership but hard work and servant-ship.There is nothing like mere “mailing in” to victory.

Lubinda’s actions are leaving the party with ‘vale of tears’ because of his ego and stubbornness with no regard for Party’s general populace that have continued to hope for the better amidst Lubinda’s mischief.

He has failed to keep the party intact and he’s behaving like “viviparous lizard” stuck in spider’s web.The so called pile “Zayelo” must know that the “weed of crime bears bitter fruits” and hope he’ll handle the pressure once the seeds he is sowing start bearing catastrophic fruits.

Former Kabwata lawmaker shouldn’t mislead himself he’ll pay for his crimes one day; the “weed crime bears bitter fruits”.Many people who try to ‘toot their own horns’ have failed deplorably before, and he is trading on a very thin hot line.

Today is a red letter for him but tomorrow will be totally the opposite and he’ll live to regret. Patriotic Front does not belong to him as an individual it’s for all those who believe in its manifesto and ideologies at large.

If he has run out of steam as result of acting as vice President for too long,he must resign rather than trying to kill the party through senseless and useless suspensions.

We all know he wants to stand as well but blocking other aspirants is uncalled for and will not tolerate any individual with a sole objective of destroying the party.His “ego embedded in dwindled political fortune” invited the wrath of his own cadres when he was Kabwata Member Of Parliament, thought he learnt lessons but alas it’s the opposite.

Lubinda is behaving like an “old duck” in many ways he has no desirable morals to take the party further and those singing and wagging before him do not mean well for the Party.

Patriotic Front supporters have found themselves on the “horns of dilemma” because of such mediocre kind of leadership which is unable to see beyond their pink noses.