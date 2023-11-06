GIVEN LUBINDA WITHDRAWS DONATION OF SCULPTURES TO PARLIAMENT

Former Minister of Justice and former Kabwata Member of Parliament, Hon. Given Lubinda has written a letter informing the Speaker that he will be retrieving the donation of Sculptures of bust of previous speakers.

Hon. Lubinda has stated that the official handover has never taken place.

In a letter dated 6th November 2023, Hon. Lubinda stated that it appeared that his donation was no longer needed.

