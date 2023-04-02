Given Lubinda’s Statement On Lake Bangweulu SDA Victims

For immediate release

Saturday 1 April 2023

I have learnt of the tragic loss of 14 members of the Chilubi East Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church with a great sense of shock and profound sadness.

The victims of this tragic accident were young Adventists from Kashitu Ward of Chilubi Island of Northern Province who were travelling to Chishi Island for church programs when the boat they were using capsized on Lake Bangweulu.

Our hearts and prayers go to the bereaved families and the entire body of the SDA Church.

Firstly I want to passionately urge the Government to quickly provide appropriate water vessels to ensure the safety and security of our people who regularly travel on the Bangweulu.

Secondly, I wish to urge the Government to provide counselling and every other necessary support to the survivors of the tragic accident and their families.

Lastly, I beseech the Government to deploy trained officers to ensure that users and transporters on the Bangweulu comply with all the required safety measures at all times to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

May the souls of our departed brothers and sisters continue to rest in peace.

Issued by;

Hon Given Lubinda

Vice President

Patriotic Front

SURVIVORS

1. Andrew Sompwe

2. Mischeck Mwansa

3. Daniel Mwaba

4. Yombwe Aubrey

5. Godfrey Mumba

6. Boyd Kafwimbi

7. Peter Kalaba

8. Mufwaya Eustus

9. Sashi Joseph

10. Mwewa Bernard

11. Mwewa Gloria

12. Mano Gift

13. Mano Dorcus

14. Mwansa Margret

15. Mwansa Shadrick

16. Mwaba Gasper

17. Chikuma Benjamin

18. .Mumba Memory

19. Mirriam Chola

20. Kesina Mwansa

21. Lillian Mwila

22. Chalwe Mwelwa

23. Loveness Mponda

24. Albert Mwelwa

25. Confidence Chanda

26. Vanessa Chanda

27. John Chabu

28. Yandwa Patrick

29. Mwango Comred

30. Chipasha Joseph (Coxswain)

THOSE WHO HAVE DIED

1. Sompwe Sarah F/19 years

2. Flavour Sompwe F/15 years

3.Musonda Gift F/23 years

4. Mubanga Cletus M/ 3 years

5. Mwansa Dennis M/ 29 years

6. Mercy Mwila F/21 years

7. Musenge Charles M/18years

8. Mumba Catherine F /20 years

9. Precious Nkwale F/19 years

10. Mwansa Philip- M/12 years

11. Chabala Emmanuel M/20 years

12. Mwenge Beatrice F/15years

13. Mwansa Ryan M/2 years

14. Brilliance Mumba F/2 years