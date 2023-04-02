Given Lubinda’s Statement On Lake Bangweulu SDA Victims

For immediate release
Saturday 1 April 2023
I have learnt of the tragic loss of 14 members of the Chilubi East Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church with a great sense of shock and profound sadness.
The victims of this tragic accident were young Adventists from Kashitu Ward of Chilubi Island of Northern Province who were travelling to Chishi Island for church programs when the boat they were using capsized on Lake Bangweulu.
Our hearts and prayers go to the bereaved families and the entire body of the SDA Church.
Firstly I want to passionately urge the Government to quickly provide appropriate water vessels to ensure the safety and security of our people who regularly travel on the Bangweulu.
Secondly, I wish to urge the Government to provide counselling and every other necessary support to the survivors of the tragic accident and their families.
Lastly, I beseech the Government to deploy trained officers to ensure that users and transporters on the Bangweulu comply with all the required safety measures at all times to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.
May the souls of our departed brothers and sisters continue to rest in peace.
Issued by;
Hon Given Lubinda
Vice President
Patriotic Front
14 members of the Chilubi East Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church from Kashitu Ward of Chilubi Island of Northern Province who were travelling to Chishi Island for church programs when the boat they were using capsized on Lake Bangweulu.
Our hearts and prayers go to the bereaved families and the entire body of the SDA.
SURVIVORS
1. Andrew Sompwe
2. Mischeck Mwansa
3. Daniel Mwaba
4. Yombwe Aubrey
5. Godfrey Mumba
6. Boyd Kafwimbi
7. Peter Kalaba
8. Mufwaya Eustus
9. Sashi Joseph
10. Mwewa Bernard
11. Mwewa Gloria
12. Mano Gift
13. Mano Dorcus
14. Mwansa Margret
15. Mwansa Shadrick
16. Mwaba Gasper
17. Chikuma Benjamin
18. .Mumba Memory
19. Mirriam Chola
20. Kesina Mwansa
21. Lillian Mwila
22. Chalwe Mwelwa
23. Loveness Mponda
24. Albert Mwelwa
25. Confidence Chanda
26. Vanessa Chanda
27. John Chabu
28. Yandwa Patrick
29. Mwango Comred
30. Chipasha Joseph (Coxswain)
THOSE WHO HAVE DIED
1. Sompwe Sarah F/19 years
2. Flavour Sompwe F/15 years
3.Musonda Gift F/23 years
4. Mubanga Cletus M/ 3 years
5. Mwansa Dennis M/ 29 years
6. Mercy Mwila F/21 years
7. Musenge Charles M/18years
8. Mumba Catherine F /20 years
9. Precious Nkwale F/19 years
10. Mwansa Philip- M/12 years
11. Chabala Emmanuel M/20 years
12. Mwenge Beatrice F/15years
13. Mwansa Ryan M/2 years
14. Brilliance Mumba F/2 years