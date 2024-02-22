GMO MEALIE-MEAL SEIZED AND DESTROYED IN KAZUNGULA

As the National Biosafety Authority warns transit permit holders against offloading GMO products on the Zambian market

LUSAKA, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY, 22, 2024 [SMART EAGLES]

The National Biosafety Authority – NBA has seized and destroyed twenty five bags by 25 kilograms of mealie meal that may contain genetically modified organisms – GMOs, in Kazungula-Southern Province.

In a statement released in Lusaka, NBA Communications Officer Sandra Lombe said the bags of mealie meal were intercepted by the inspectors and other enforcement agencies.

She said last Friday a joint team of law enforcement agencies seized 12 bags of Papa Super maize meal which was found in the district believed to have been offloaded from a truck and placed on the market illegally.

Ms. Lombe adds that this followed a tip-off alert from members of the public who were suspicious of the product.

“Further investigations led to the Authority seizing another 13 bags of the mealie meal which may contain GMOs. The products were seized as they were placed on the market without prior authorization from the Authority. The traders have no permit to either import or place on the market the mealie meal. The Biosafety Act prohibits anyone to bring into the country a product of a GMO or GMOs without prior authorization from the NBA. The products were also seized as risk assessment had not been conducted on them to ascertain their safety,” she said.

“The two traders were arrested by the Zambia Police and taken to court where it was determined that the products be destroyed. An unknown trucker is believed to have offloaded the mealie meal in Kazungula. Investigations have been instituted into the matter.” Ms. Lombe said.

The NBA has since commended the residents of Kazungula for being alert and calls on the public and traders to desist from dealing in products which may contain GMOs without seeking prior authorization from the NBA.

“We have been engaging the public on our regulatory role and what to look out for. We are happy with positive response from general public on being alert and able to come forth with such vital information.” Ms. Lombe said.

“The Authority would like to warn transit permit holders not to offload on the Zambian market any of the GMOs and their products transiting as they risk their authorization being cancelled and the law taking its course,” she adds.