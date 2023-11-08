GO BACK TO THE LAND ZAMBIA” PROJECT TO BE LAUNCHED

“Go Back to The Land Zambia” (GOBALZ), a Non-Governmental Organization that advocates for rural development and tourism will officially launch the “Go Back To The Land” Project.

The launch which will be held of the 24th November 2023, at Mika hotel in Kabulonga, as will honor the first Republican President, Dr Kenneth Kaunda, whose passion for rural development and tourism still remains unmatched.

GOBALZ Executive Director, Mr. Cyprian Phiri, who is the brain behind the initiative, has disclosed that the event will discuss the importance of promoting rural development and awaken Dr Kaunda’s vision of investing in rural areas in the spirit of promoting rounded rural development.

Mr. Phiri said the day is important because the late Dr Kaunda, had so much passion for rural development and often emphasized the importance of promoting rural growth, employment and wealth creation.

He therefore observes that Going back to the land can be a powerful catalyst for rural development, through investing in agriculture, sustainable farming practices, and rural businesses.

‘We can revitalize communities, create jobs, and ensure food security while preserving our natural resources. This approach has the potential to enhance the quality of life in rural areas and bridge the urban-rural development gap”, Mr. Phiri said.

He has since encouraged all stakeholders to embrace the idea which has potential to promote inclusive and balanced national development as it also promotes an opportunity for wealth and employment creation for the youth, and promote development centered decentralization.

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development will be the Guest of honor.

Issued by GOBALZ Executive Director, Cyprian Phiri