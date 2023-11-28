Goal-hungry Ronaldo rejects penalty, shocks referee

Although Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his rich goal-scoring record, the Portuguese forward shocked many yesterday when he convinced the referee not to award him a penalty in Al Nasr’s goalless draw against Persepolis in the Asian Champions League.

Al Nasr were awarded a penalty within two minutes of kick-off by Chinese referee Ma Ning, but Ronaldo who was seemingly brought down quickly ran to the match official to argue against the decision.

With a check on the pitchside monitor, Ning eventually withdraw the penalty call.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail