GOALKEEPER MWENYA CHIBWE DOESN’T REGRET CHOOSING TO PLAY FOR ZAMBIA DESPITE MISSING OUT ON AFCON SQUAD.

South African -born chipolopolo boys Goalkeeper who in the books of Zesco United Mwenya Chibwe has no regrets about choosing to play for Zambia despite missing out on the upcoming AFCON squad.

Speaking to Kickoff, Chibwe said that his decision to represent the Chipolopolo Boys was driven by a desire to play for his father’s country of birth. “To be honest at the time I decided to play for Zambia I just wanted to play for my father’s country of birth, and felt it was the right decision,” he stated.

While Chibwe has accumulated 10 caps for Zambia, he was not included in coach Avram Grant’s AFCON squad, with Lawrence Mulenga, Francis Mwansa, and Toaster Nsabata preferred instead. However, the Rustenburg-born shot-stopper remains confident in his choice. “I’m still comfortable with my decision and feel it’s the right decision I believe,” he affirmed.

With just five months remaining on his Zesco United contract, the 30-year-old Chibwe hinted at a return to South Africa, where he previously played for Platinum Stars, Jomo Cosmos, and Polokwane City. “So yeah, I’m coming back to South Africa, there is an interest in a few clubs there,” he revealed.

Despite missing out on AFCON selection, Chibwe voiced his support for Grant’s squad. “There’s just a lot that is happening here but again if it’s not my time it’s not,” he conceded. “We just have to support whatever is there at the moment.”

While acknowledging the disappointment of missing Africa’s biggest tournament, Chibwe remains optimistic about his future. “I mean every player would love to represent in Africa’s biggest tournament,” he admitted. “But when it’s my time is my time and I believe everything happens for a reason.”

Zambia is in Group F alongside Morocco, DR Congo, and Tanzania the tournament.

Photo Credit – Courtesy