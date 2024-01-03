God Has Shown Me That Lungu Will Win In 2026 If He Forms His Own Political Party – Prophet Isaac Amata

GOD HAS SHOWN ME THAT LUNGU WILL WIN IN 2026 IF HE FORMS HIS OWN POLITICAL PARTY – AMATA

By George Lemba(Koswe)

Former president Edgar Lungu’s personal prophet Isaac Amata has predicted a comeback of his spiritual son to power.

But Amata says Lungu must listen to his inner voice which says he should form another political party in order to win elections in 2026.

The prophet whose history been foretelling political lucky to former government and PF officials was also entangled in a relationship with former Minister Jean Kapata.

His latest predictions don’t come as a surprise to Zambians as the Nigerian prophet before 2021 elections kept seeing PF victory whenever he went to bed on a heavy tummy funded by Kapata.-Koswe