GODFRIDAH SUMAILI CHALLENGES WOMEN AND YOUTH TO CONTEST THE PF PRESIDENCY

Former Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has challenged women and the youth to contest the PF Presidency following the call for applications by the party secretariat.

Reverend Sumaili says women and the youth should not shy away from taking up leadership positions saying the call for applications gives them the opportunity to challenge for the highest position in the party.

And Reverend Sumaili has told Hot FM News that the call for applications for the party Presidency by the PF has signified the growth of intra-party democracy in the former ruling party.