Godfridah Sumaili Condemns Demolition Of Munyaule Market

FORMER NATIONAL GUIDANCE MINISTER CONDEMNS DEMOLITION OF MUNYAULE MARKET

…Calls on President Hichilema to protect the people and not cast them into hopelessness…

Smart Eagles. Sun. March 3, 2024

Former National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister , Hon. Rev. Mrs Godfridah Sumaili has bemoaned the demolition of Munyaule Market, which has rendered scores of marketeers without trading spaces .

Rev. Sumaili has described the act of demolition of the market as inhumane, shameful and downright insensitive and uncaring especially that it has been done at a time when Zambia is grappling with unprecedented levels of poverty , unemployment and is at a national disaster status.

” The ones who will suffer most are women and children. Right now, there is insufficient food in the nation not only because of drought but due to poor judgement of exporting food by this government, instead of securing it for the time in need,” She said

” The cost of living has skyrocketed, and the people are going through untold suffering. How then can the government do such an inhumane thing at this time,” She asked .

Rev. Sumaili took time to demand that President Hichilema do the right thing by the people who put him in power by protecting their welfare and securing their livelihoods and not putting them to shame , breaking their backs and casting them into hopelessness.

” Please reverse the situation now!” She emphasised