GOLD SCAM CASE: JUSTICE MINISTER BLANK ON WHEREABOUTS OF EGYPTIAN NATIONALS
By Darius Choonya
Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe says he cannot confirm nor deny that some Egyptian nationals who were involved in the gold scam case are still in Zambia.
Speaking when he appeared on Diamond TV’s Costa program, Mr. Haimbe could not confirm the whereabouts of the Egyptian nationals saying he does not have information on how law enforcement agencies are handling the matter.
The Minister, however, confirmed that the state is interested in securing forfeited items such as the jet from the gold scam case.
Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director General Nason Banda says the Commission will maintain silence on the matter pending a conclusion by the court.
While on the show, Mr. Haimbe also disclosed that former President Edgar Lungu will not be treated like any other person after he decides to come back into active politics.
Meanwhile, Southern Africa Network Against Corruption (SANAC) Executive Director Gregory Chifire has urged former republican President Edgar Lungu to return all benefits paid to him during the period that he purported to have resigned from active politics failure to which he risks facing criminal charges.
