GOLD SCAM SUSPECT KASANDA APPEALS FOR JUSTICE

By Rhodah Mvula/ Victoria Kayeye Yambani

Shadreck Kasanda, a gold scam suspect says President Hakainde Hichilema should do the right thing by providing justice in the gold scandal.

Speaking shortly after a joint investigative team concluded a search at his residence in Ibex Hill, Lusaka, Mr. Kasanda who was led to a police motor vehicle says he has no idea what the authorities are investigating him for.

Meanwhile, Director General of Drug Enforcement Commission Nason Banda says one more suspect has been nabbed in the case, bringing the total number of suspects to 14.

Mr. Banda says the planes which were used in the illegal transaction will be moved from the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport to another safe place, awaiting court proceedings.

He also says the commission believes the minerals used to scam the Egyptians are from within the country.

His remarks were made earlier when he led the media to inspect the two seized planes after some social media posts insinuated that they had disappeared.

Currently, a joint investigation team is interrogating Lusaka Businessman Shadrack Kasanda.

On Tuesday, authorities in Zambia seized 602 pieces of fake gold, money amounting to 5,697 million dollars and two planes which were carrying the consignments.