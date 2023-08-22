GOLD SCAM SUSPECTS TO APPEAR IN COURT NEXT WEEK

Gold scam suspects may not appear in court at least in a week’s time due to the prosecutors’ departure for Livingstone to attend a National Prosecution Authority (NPA) conference.

The suspects were expected to appear in the Magistrate Court on Monday, however they were informed that proceedings were adjourned because of the event.

Defence Lawyer, Martha Mushipe, says amid changes in the court’s schedule, she is optimistic her client Jim Belemu will be released on bond.

Meanwhile, local pilot Patrick Kawanu, who is allegedly linked to the case has filed for Habeas Corpus before the Lusaka High Court against his detention.

Mr. Kawanu contends through his lawyers that his continued detention is illegal and unconstitutional.

The foreign nationals have equally filed for Habeas Corpus, but a check by Diamond TV reveals that the documents have not been scanned in the High Court registry.

Last week, authorities in Zambia seized six hundred and two pieces of fake gold, measuring equipment and money amounting to five point seven million dollars, a matter that involves a foreign private jet alongside a local plane belonging to a named local charter which were both seized too.

Diamond TV