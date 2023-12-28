GOLD SCAM WAS SUPPORTED BY TOP GOVT OFFICIALS REVEALS EGYPTIAN

By Darius Choonya

An Egyptian National Michael Adel Michel Botros has disclosed that the gold scam case at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport was supported by high ranking government officials.

In his Court documents filed before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, Mr. Botros says the process was a well-orchestrated fraudulent scam which involved several public servants including airport personnel who facilitated the scammers and aided them to have access to restricted areas to fraudulently misrepresent him that the transaction was legitimate under legal authority of the relevant government departments.

He says the level of deception and influence of the scammers can be demonstrated by the arrest of several Zambian Nationals which included President Hakainde Hichilema’s security detail Francis Mateyo.

Further, the applicant has alleged that some of the money that he had on the aircraft was extorted from him by members of the joint team of investigators who threatened his life and threatened not to clear the aircraft to leave.

In this matter, Mr. Botros is challenging the decision of the state to have his over 5.6 million dollars which he wanted to use in the gold transaction deal, fire arms among other properties for allegedly being proceeds of crime.- Diamond TV