GOLD SCANDLE: I am Not A Scammer; God Will Reveal The Truth – Kasanda

I AM NOT A SCAMMER; GOD WILL REVEAL THE TRUTH – KASANDA

…as the State abandons gold and dollar case found on the plane

By Fox Reporter

ESPIONOGE charged Lusaka businessman Shadreck Kasanda has prayed that God reveals the truth about the charge the State has slapped him and others.

Kasanda explains that he is not a gold scammer as portrayed by the State, but a businessman who deals in legal trade.

Speaking after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) committed him and four others to the High Court for trail, Kasanda said all he was waiting for is justice and not social media and public prosecution.

He insisted that he was not a fraud neither was he a scammer but a respectable and international businessman who is involved in legal trade.

“All I can say for now is let justice be seen. I am not a scammer, not even a fraud. All I pray for is that God in heaven reveals the truth at an opportune time and not what I have been painted. The truth will come and it shall set me free. I am not scared at all,” said Kasanda.

And the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri has formally committed Kasanda, Francis Maluba Makai Mateo, a State House aide, Patrick Kawanu, a private pilot working for Mahagony Airlines, Jim Belemu, Chief Executive Officer of Mahagony and Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) Police Commanding Officer Robson Moonga to the High Court for the offence of Espionage.

This is after Phiri the DPP entered a Nolle Prosequi for the five foreign national, namely, Walid Refaat Fahamio Betros, Mounir Shaker Gerges Award, Mohamed Abdelhak Mohamed Gooda, Yesser Mokhtar Abdelghator, Micheal Adel Micheal Betros and a Zambian Osward Mulungu Dianamo who is a chairperson for the Bene Mukuni Traditional Ceremony organizing committee.

However, in the twist of events, the State has decided to charge Kasanda, Mateo, Kawanu, Moonga and Belemu with the offence of espionage without any mention of Gold and the dollars found on a plane.

According to the certificate of committal to the High Court issued by the DPP, Kasanda, Kawanu, Mateo, Belemu and Moonga are now charged with the office of espionage contrary to section 3(a) of the State Security Act chapter 111 of the laws of Zambia.

According to the particulars of the offence, “being that Shadreck Kapasa Kasanda, Patrick Kawanu, Francis Maluba Makai Mateo, Jim Belemu and Robson Moonga, on the 13th Day of August, 2023 at Chongwe in the Chongwe District of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown did enter a protected place, namely the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport area for purposes that were prejudicial to the safety and interest of the Republic of Zambia.”

In his consent for the prosecution of the matter at High Court, Phiri stated in the certificate that, “ Now, therefore, I Gibert A Phiri, SC – Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of the Republic of Zambia, pursuant to the powers vested in me by section 123 (4) of the Criminal Procedure Code, Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia certify that it is likely that the interest of the Republic of Zambia will be prejudiced if that accused persons herein are admitted bail,” he stated in part.