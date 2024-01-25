GONE ARE DAYS WHERE WORKING DOCUMENTS ARE DEVELOPED AND SIGNED BUT NO IMPLEMENTATION – HH

It was a great working day with my counterpart and brother, His Excellency President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, of the Republic of Botswana here in Kasane.

The two of us engaged in conversation and agreed on various sectors of economic cooperation before we finally met our technocrats.

We agreed to set up the Kazungula Bridge Authority (KBA) to effectively, efficiently and responsibly manage that facility for speedy movement of our citizens and goods.

We also agreed to deepen economic cooperation in agriculture, livestock, health, mines, defence and security, tourism as well as added value chains in each of these sectors.

In our meeting with our ministers and technocrats, we tasked them to develop specific deliverables in each of these sectors within two months, so that we can sign them in Livingstone within this timeframe.

With my brother, we resolved that the days are gone where working documents are developed, signed but no implemented. Ministers and technocrats from our two sister countries are expected to work round the clock to meet these specific deadlines, in order to deliver on the people’s priorities.

Hakainde Hichiliema,

President of the Republic of Zambia