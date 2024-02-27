Gone Are The Days When We Used To Say, I Will Have My Day In Court, Now, It’s About What Those In Power Want And Not Justice- Chilufya Tayali



EEP President Chilufya Tayali

GONE ARE THE DAYS WHEN WE USED TO SAY, I WILL HAVE MY DAY IN COURT, NOW, IT’S ABOUT WHAT THOSE IN POWER WANT AND NOT JUSTICE. @20:00hrs

What we knew, in the past, was that, once a judgment is made by the Supreme Court, and now the Concourt, it means the case is closed, you can’t go back to it, but the New Dawn Govt has come to teach us that judgments can be reviewed until they get their intended results.

We will, now, have editions in judgments, like 1st Edition Judgment on Lungu’s eligibility, 2nd Edition judgment on Miles Sampa takeover of PF, and so on and so forth. But, isn’t that an embarrassment to our judiciary?

A big cases happens before in public where officers spend the whole night counting dollars in millions, but the courts say, it is okay to try such a case in private, all the public has to hear is the outcome. Where is the adage of, justice must not only be done but seen to be done.

You have a case where the Magistrate says, “Since you have failed to tell us where you got these properties, then it is reasonable for us to conclude that it is proceeds of crime, but no mention of any possible crime(s).

Who knows maybe this woman was sleeping with the Chinese but since the husband is Court, she is scared to explain? Failure to explain doesn’t automatically become a crime. Show us some possibilities of a crime or abuse of office.

We also have cases where the State has no shame of inflating property values and lie before the courts just to secure convictions. Where is the integrity of our law enforcers.

As a politician, there is no presumption of innocence, you are guilty before you are even arrested and the Magistrate or Judge, knows too well, not to go against those in power especially our Most Power DPP, otherwise he/she will find itself in rural areas and where possible demoted.

A business man supporting a politician is guilty of whatever crime that the DPP or the DG at ACC or DEC can cook up to seize his properties and take him or her on a long trial.

These days it only takes a cadre to go and complain before the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) that the Judge sneezed in the middle of a court session and that Judge will be called to before the Commission, in secret, and next, the public will be notified that, the President has fired him or her.

This is not healthy for our Country because we should have confidence in our judiciary, such that, we can confidently say, “I will have my day in Court”. Not want we are seeing, this is not democracy.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!