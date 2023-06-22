GOODFELLOW FINANCE GIFTS LAWRENCE MULENGA K15,000 FOR MAN OF THE MATCH PERFORMANCE…as Chief Twaileta offers 1 Acre Beach Plot for Mulenga and Banda

Chipolopolo shot stopper Lawrence Mulenga has been awarded a K15,000 as the winner of the Goodfellow Finance Limited Fans’ Man of the Match award during Zambia’s 3-0 trouncing of the elephants of Ivory Coast on Saturday to book their AFCON ticket.

Mulenga’s shot stopping antics enthused fans after being handed a surprise starting berth by Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant and grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

The Power Dynamos diver previously was between the sticks in Zambia’s 1-0 loss to Mali in an international friendly in September 2022.

Goodfellow Chief Executive Officer Ivor Muluba said the financial services firm wanted to motivate Mulenga and the team for their stellar performance.

FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga urged other corporate bodies to come on board and support the the various national teams.

Kamanga lamented tht despite the Copper Queens’ monumental qualification to the 2023 FIFA World Cup which commences next month, the corporate world had remained aloof to the team’s achievement.

The FAZ CEO revealed that FAZ already had a draft program for the Chipolopolo ahead of the AFCON that will be staged in Ivory Coast in January next year.

Meanwhile Chief Twaileta has given Mulenga and Emmanuel Banda who flanked his teammate a one acre beach plot each in Chiengi for their heroics on Saturday to help Zambia qualify to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Goals from Patson Daka, Kings Kangwa and a Serge Aurier goal gave Zambia a deserved win that qualified the team to the Africa Cup of Nations with a game to spare.