Goodluck Jonathan,John Mahama, Others Honour Obasanjo on 87th Birthday

Jonathan, Others Honour Obasanjo on 87th Birthday

Former Ghanaian President John Mahama, ex-Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, and a host of other dignitaries, on Tuesday, converged in Abeokuta to honour former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 87th birthday.

This was made known in a post shared on Goodluck Jonathan X account on Tuesday.

In a post accompanied by photos, Jonathan wrote, “ Today, in Abeokuta, I joined friends and well-wishers of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo at a lecture in commemoration of his 87th birthday.

“I believe the promise of the topic of the lecture, ‘Quality Leadership and Inclusive Democracy as Catalyst for Development in a Crises-ridden World’ goes to the heart of Africa’s development and global progress.

“In sharing my thoughts on the topic, I made the point that inclusive democracy and effective leadership hold the key to unlocking Africa’s great potentials and transforming crises-ridden landscapes into beacons of hope, peace and prosperity.”

Credit: X | GEJonathan