GOSPEL SINGER SHOT DEAD BY HER HUSBAND IN CHURCH IN SA

Gospel singer Funanani Mbedzi was allegedly killed in church by her husband on Saturday.

Funi was one of Worship House’s lead singer; the church confirmed her passing.

The police reported that the murder suspect entered the church in Makonde Shadani village, outside Thohoyandou, around 6 pm while the congregation was engaged in worship and shot at his wife multiple times.

Limpopo Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the husband fled the scene after killing his partner.

“While the motive behind this appalling incident remains unclear, domestic violence cannot be ruled out. The man handed himself over to the police yesterday after being on the run for two days.

May her soul rest in peace