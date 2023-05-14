GOVERNMENT ASSURES OF TRANSPARENCY IN TEACHER RECRUITMENT

Government says the upcoming process on teacher recruitment will be transparent and corruption free.

Director Spokesperson in the Ministry of Information and Media Thabo Kawana says the 4,500 plus teachers earmarked for recruitment will be selected on merit as opposed to how the recruitment was done during the previous regime.

Speaking this afternoon when he featured on Mafken Radio in Mufulira District on the Copperbelt, Mr. Kawana said the first qualification for one to be selected is being Zambian.

“The first qualification for one to be considered is being Zambian and be qualified. The New Dawn Government upholds the the highest levels of transparency,” Mr. Kawana said.

He said the Teaching Service Commission is currently auditing the system, a process he said is a prerequisite in the recruitment process.

Government is this year expected to recruit 4,500 teachers in its quest to improve the staffing levels in schools.

Last year, government recruited over 30,000 teachers which many described as one of the major achievements in transforming the country.

