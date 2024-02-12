GOVERNMENT AWARDS MORE STUDENT LOANS

11th February, 2024

Government through the Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) has awarded additional student loans to 1,495 first year students at the University of Zambia for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The additional award brings the total number of students awarded loans at the University of Zambia to 4,184 first year students for the academic year.

Out of the 5,094 applicants received, 5,012 applicants were eligible for the award of student loans and out of the eligible students, 2,689 were awarded in December 2023.

Recently, Government through the Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) reduced Student loan interest rates to 10 percent from 15 percent effective January 1, 2024 following requests by students.

©️ THE FALCON