GOVERNMENT CLARIFIES VICE PRESIDENT’S ACTING ROLE

November 16, 2023

Government has explained the role of the vice president in the absence of the Republican President based on the constitutional amendment of 2016.

This follows a video circulating on social media alleging that the vice president of the Republic of Zambia, W.K Mutale Nalumango is suffering, being neglected and not written to, to acknowledge that she is the acting President in the absence of the Republican President.

Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa says the vice president is a running mate to the President and is not appointed but elected by the citizens.

Addressing members of the press during a press briefing at the Ministry of Information and Media this afternoon, Mr. Kangwa said that in the absence of the President, the vice president assumes responsibility for the presidency.

Citing article 109-1 of the constitution of Zambia, Mr. Kangwa said that when the President is travelling out, Cabinet Office writes to the President requesting him to go as per the said article to delegate.

“The President writes back to the Secretary to Cabinet delegating the functions to the vice president and thereafter the Secretary to the Cabinet writes to the vice president informing her that she has been delegated this function until the return of the President,” Mr. Kangwa said.

The Secretary to the Cabinet explained that a Statutory Instrument is issued and a gazette notice printed.

Mr. Kangwa further stated that the vice president, W.K Mutale Nalumango has acted as Republican President at all times adding that the public and the press are encouraged to visit government printers and ask for the government gazette to verify the records on Presidential delegation of functions.

He emphasized that gazettes are public documents that can be accessed by members of the general public.

Mr. Kangwa was flanked by Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa and his Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana.

(C) THE FALCON