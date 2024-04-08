GOVERNMENT CLOSES MY FACEBOOK PAGE TO GAG MY FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION- Mutotwe Kafwaya

GOVERNMENT CLOSES MY FACEBOOK PAGE TO GAG MY FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION.

UPND Government has closed my Facebook page for no cause. And they have done so without prior warning and without any form of communication whatsoever.

UPNDs fear of democracy is now leading them to doing unthinkable things. They really want to gag all voices which aren’t in support of their corruption, regionalism and dictatorship.

I challenge UPND to restore my page without any alterations to it. I know that UPND hates divergent views, and they do so with venomous passion. Ironically they want to be celebrated as being democratic players.

I do not want my content to be diluted by Government machinations. What I post on my page reflect my thoughts on various issues.

It’s really shameful that Government can target harmless people for gagging even when there is no need for them to do that.

At a time when Government has plenty moral, tribal and economic issues to deal with even within cabinet. It’s foolish for then to start stifling innocent citizens who are just going about patriotically contributing to their country in a small way.

Restore my page without tempering with it.

Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK07.04.2024