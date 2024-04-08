GOVERNMENT CLOSES MY FACEBOOK PAGE TO GAG MY FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION- Mutotwe Kafwaya

GOVERNMENT CLOSES MY FACEBOOK PAGE TO GAG MY FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION.
UPND Government has closed my Facebook page for no cause. And they have done so without prior warning and without any form of communication whatsoever.
UPNDs fear of democracy is now leading them to doing unthinkable things. They really want to gag all voices which aren’t in support of their corruption, regionalism and dictatorship.
I challenge UPND to restore my page without any alterations to it. I know that UPND hates divergent views, and they do so with venomous passion. Ironically they want to be celebrated as being democratic players.
I do not want my content to be diluted by Government machinations. What I post on my page reflect my thoughts on various issues.
It’s really shameful that Government can target harmless people for gagging even when there is no need for them to do that.
At a time when Government has plenty moral, tribal and economic issues to deal with even within cabinet. It’s foolish for then to start stifling innocent citizens who are just going about patriotically contributing to their country in a small way.
Restore my page without tempering with it.
Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.
MK07.04.2024
Another rabid dog..
Facebook is regulated outside Zambia and it has it’s own rules regarding what is acceptable or not acceptable as a posting. Maybe someone hacked your page. No one has any interest in losers.
Zambia is getting interesting under the Mingalatoon.. The man is losing it big time. What will happen as we get closer to 2026?
A lost case fit for the political dustbin.
HH ni zeee upto 2031
Is there any evidence to support these claims?
How do ypu know it was government? Facebook has user conditions and if you flauted them they have the right to close your account. Do you think you are the only person this has happened to? Ask Donald J Trump. Start your own “truth social” if you have a problem with facbook.
