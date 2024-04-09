Government commences construction of new ultra-modern Munyaule market

FOLLOWING a 15-year lease agreement between the Lusaka City Council and Kaddoura Construction Limited to put up a newly ultra-modern structured, Munyaule market, works to construct the market have since commenced.

Furthermore, former market occupants have received new offer letters to occupy the new market once it is completed.

The market is being constructed at a total cost of US$8 million and is expected to occupy more than 2,000 marketers.

Meanwhile, in order to pave way for construction, Government through the Lusaka City Council moved the traders who were operating in the market to temporal trading places behind BH and New Soweto Market.

However, according to a statement issued by the Ministry’s public relations officer, Chila Namaiko, Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Gary Nkombo said the private contractors have already moved on site to start the construction process of the new market.

He said the construction period is estimated to be 16 months and once done, the building is expected to create a more conducive trading environment for traders and customers as compared to what it was previously.

Nkombo noted that it was Government’s priority to modernise all markets for the purpose of providing safe and healthy facilities for the traders to operate in.

Later, the mister also toured the temporal trading site where former Munyaule market traders were relocated, and he pledged to personally donate some paints to beautify the stands.

He also directed LCC to immediately secure some space within the temporal trading area to set up more toilets and water points to provide a conducive environment for the traders.

Meanwhile, representing the relocated traders, Foster Chibwe expressed the anxiety that traders had towards the completion of the modern facility,.

She added that they are in full support of the Government’s decision to modernise Munyaule market.

The Market was located along Lumumba Road, adjacent to City Market, and once construction is completed, it will offer a conducive trading area like the newly built Simon Mwewa Market

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba