GOVERNMENT CONCERNED WITH SPATE OF DEATHS INVOLVING SCHOOL CHILDREN – CHUSHI

STATEMENT BY THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON HON. CHUSHI KASANDA, MP, ON DEATHS OF CHILDREN

Government is concerned with the spate of deaths involving school children in the past 11 days in Lusaka.

This includes 10 year old Chikondi Banda, who was abducted from school and murdered, and another 10 year old Universal Kamushi who was found dead in Lusaka West area yesterday.

Government is further concerned that another 11 year old boy, John Sakala died after his 8 year old friend allegedly shot him in Lusaka’s Makeni East area.

The loss of young lives in such terrible circumstances is of grave worry to the Government.

Government notes that some suspects have so far been apprehended and expects that all those involved in these criminal and barbaric acts will be brought to book.

Further, it is Government’s wish that children are safe both at home and in public places.

Government calls on parents, school administrators and members of the public at large to work closely with the police in ensuring the safety and security of children in the communities.

Members of the public, especially parents and school administrators, are further advised to ensure that children are not left unattended to and are only picked from school by known persons.

Children are the future of the country and Government will not allow criminality to destroy their lives.

Hon. Chushi Kasanda, MP

MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND

CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON

28th March, 2023