GOVERNMENT EMPOWERS ZNS SKILLS GRADUATES WITH START-UP TOOLS

The Ministry of Community Development and Social Services has handed over start-up tools worthy K14 million to over 520 youths countrywide who graduated from the Zambia National Service (ZNS) Skills Training in 2022.

The tools include industrial sewing machines, food production equipment, shoe-making machines and metal fabrication equipment among others.

This is part of the Ministry’s partnership with the Ministry of Defence in a training and empowerment programme aimed at providing skills to vulnerable children and youths especially those found on the streets.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Community Development and Social Services Minister Ms. Doreen Mwamba reaffirmed Government’s commitment to removing children from the streets and helping them lead normal lives.

Ms. Mwamba said Government through her Ministry is working with relevant stakeholders to address the problem of street children in the country.

“The increasing number of children living on the streets is a time bomb. This situation, if left unchecked will result in the number of hardcore criminals increasing the potential to threaten the peace of the country,” she said.

Ms. Mwamba further urged the beneficiaries to ensure that they put the tools to good use.

And Lusaka Province Minister Ms. Sheal Mulyata applauded the Ministry for empowering the youths, saying that the skills and tools given to them will go a long way in bettering their lives.

“The lives of these young people will never be the same again. It is pleasing to note that my Province contributed the biggest number of trainees that is 317,” Ms. Mulyata said.

Meanwhile, USAID Achieve Project has handed over Child Safeguarding Policy, Trainers Manuals and Case Management Forms to the Ministry.

Project Regional Deputy Director Ms. Marianna Balampama said the documents will help in promoting and protecting children´s rights, as they provide guidance to stakeholders dealing with children.