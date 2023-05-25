GOVERNMENT HANDS OVER 156 VEHICLES FOR CDF PROJECT MONITORING

President Hakainde Hichilema this afternoon at the Showgrounds in Lusaka, officially handed over 156 vehicles under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to facilitate service delivery to the Zambian people in all constituencies across Zambia.



In attendance were stakeholders from a cross section of society. Government has taken deliberate steps towards economic and social transformation to achieve equitable development in all the 10 provinces in Zambia, regardless of political affiliation the president said adding that the decision to increase CDF from K1.6m to K28.3m per year, that is simultaneously disbursed to every constituency every year without fail was aimed at this cause.



The President said it was encouring to see that now, through CDF, students have desks and this number is increasing daily. In addition, vulnerable pupils are attending school, the youth are accessing life skills and co-operatives have been empowered to enhance people’s livelihoods.



Governments guiding principle is people-centred development that ensures access to basic needs for all Zambians in all the corners of our country President Hichilema lamented while urging the constituencies to use these vehicles for their intended purpose, to monitor and evaluate local projects because these benefit the whole community, whom government has promised to serve.