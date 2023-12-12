GOVERNMENT LAUNCHES VALIDATION OF THE 2023 EDUCATION CURRICULUM FRAMEWORK

THE Ministry of Education has launched the validation of the 2023 Zambia Education Curriculum Framework which is aimed at reforming the country’s education curriculum.

Speaking during the launch of the 2023 validation framework, Minister of Education Permanent Secretary Education Services Joel Kamoko said the 2023 curriculum framework contains a number of progressive reforms that should be supported by all stakeholders.

Mr. Kamoko noted that among the reforms contained in the 2023 curriculum, is the structural adjustment of the education system which will now be aligned with the global world.

ZANIS reports that the Permanent Secretary explained that one of the proposals contained in the curriculum is having Zambians write their school certificate examination at the end of form four.

Mr. Kamoko stated that the automatic progression from primary to secondary school has been abolished together with junior secondary school.

He said aligning the curriculum will position the country to become an education hub and consequently a center of excellence.

Mr. Kamoko stressed that he has no doubt that the 2023 Education Curriculum Framework, which is a subject of validation, will facilitate learners with knowledge and values that will help in the development of the country.

“I must state that this validation workshop we are all attending today has proposals that were made by different stakeholders and the ministry just guided and helped in putting the views into one document”, Mr Kamoko noted.

Mr. Kamoko noted that President Hakainde Hichilema recognises the role that the education sector play, hence his directive to reform the education curriculum.

He said the validation workshop being held today is a testament of the presidential directive.

Mr. Kamoko stated that prior to the drafting of the curriculum, a number of activities were held such as review, evaluation and consultative meetings among others.

The PS has since called on stakeholders to work with government and help develop the curriculum that will spur the social and economic development of the country.

And speaking at the same event, Ministry of Education Director Curriculum Development Charles Ndakala said about 280 institutions made their submissions towards the development of the 2023 Zambia Education Curriculum Framework.

Dr. Ndakala stated that after receiving submissions, a consolidated framework was developed and soft copies were distributed hence the validation workshop being held today.

The validation of the 2023 Zambia Education Curriculum Framework has been held under the theme: “Reforming the Zambia Education Curriculum towards Education for Sustainability.”