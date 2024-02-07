GOVERNMENT MOPS ALL MINISTRY, PROVINCES AND GOVT AGENCIES MONEY AND REPATRIATES IT TO BOZ- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

GOVERNMENT MOPS ALL MINISTRY, PROVINCES AND GOVT AGENCIES MONEY AND REPATRIATES IT TO BOZ

…Ministries, Provinces and Local Government to maintain Zero-Based Balances in accounts at Commercial Banks…

Purpose of the Guidance

The Treasury has observed that Ministries, Provinces and Agencies are

maintaining approximately K12 Billion in various bank accounts at commercial banks on a monthly basis.

In order to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in the

utilization of cash, the Treasury, through consultative process with key

stakeholders, found it necessary to implement stringent cash management

measures.

To this effect, this circular has been issued to provide guidance to Ministries, Provinces, and Agencies on cash management arrangements for bank accounts maintained in Commercial Banks.

3.0 Cash Management Arrangement for Commercial Bank Accounts

maintained by Ministries, Provinces and Agencies.

Pursuant to section 7 (z) of the Public Finance Act No. 1 of 2018, the Treasury wishes to provide guidance as below:

3.1 Efective Monday, 30th January 2024, the Treasury shall implement the

ZERO-BASED BALANCE (ZBB) on Government bank accounts in

Commercial Banks.

3.2 All funds in Commercial Bank Accounts to the Credit of MPAs shall be mopped to the Mopping Account at Bank of Zambia.

These funds shall be transferred back to the Commercial Bank Accounts of respective MPAS

upon submission of a request to the Treasury.

3.3 Controlling Officers and Sub warrant Holders should ensure that all requests are

accompanied by proof of certification of works for capital

projects and an approved plan for immediate program with stipulated

timelines for operational programmes.

(See Appendix 1)

3.4 The Treasury shall transfer funds back to Institutions within 48 hours of receipt of such request.