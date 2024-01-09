Government must explain second helipad at Community House- Mbinji Mufalo

Mbinji Mufalo wrote;

Of the helipad at Community House

Really thought the Opposition’s noise over the helipad at Community House, was just constipated intelligence. But after my former student, Kaize, educated me on quicker means of change detection using Google Earth Pro, it is clear the Government has to explain the funding of the second helipad as shown in the April 27, 2023 image of the imagery herein. For between July 7, 2022 and April 27, 2023 on unknown dates the second rectangular helipad was built.

Funny thing is, Google Earth Pro has always been on my desktop since I was introduced to it, two decades ago.

In hindsight, I did not need to ‘mat’. Perhaps, I experienced momentary constipated intelligence, innit.

Kozo.