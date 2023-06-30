LUSAKA CITY COUNCIL:

Press Statement

(Monday-26th June, 2023)

GOVERNMENT PUMPS OVER K15 MILLION 2023 CDF TOWARDS COMMUNITY PROJECTS IN MANDEVU CONSTITUENCY

Government through the Lusaka City Council has allocated a total amount of K15,331,977.14 from the 2023 Constituency Development Fund aimed at implementing community approved projects in Mandevu Constituency.

Mandevu Constituency overwhelmingly received applications from the community members calling on government to use CDF to improve sanitation; construct roads, markets, clinics and school facilities.

The Community Projects expected to be implemented before the end of this year are as follows;

1.The construction of a 1×4 Classroom Block at Chazanga Combined School.

2.The construction of an Ablution Block at Katambalala Market.

3.The construction of an Ablution Block at Olympia Market.

4.The construction of an Ablution Block at Mandevu Clinic.

5.Commencement of road works to be done on all the roads following the procurement of the Earth- moving equipment under 2022 CDF.

6.Procurement of an Ambulance.

7.Procurement of a Pave Block Making Machine.

8.Procurement of 300 Desks for Ngombe Primary School.

9.Procurement of 300 Desks for Justine Kabwe Primary School.

10.Water Supply Project in Kabanana Ward.

11.Procurement of land for the construction of a Maternity Wing at Kabanana Health Post.

Government has also channeled a total of K5, 256,202.50 towards Skills Development for 973 learners in Mandevu.

Last week,114 Cooperatives in Mandevu received a sum of K 2,151,876.66 grants from this year’s CDF allocation.

Lusaka City Council is committed to ensure that it quickens the process of disbursement of CDF to the beneficiaries.

Issued by:

Mastone Moonze

Public Relations officer