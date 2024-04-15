Government releases jet plane involved in the Gold Scandal- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Government releases jet plane involved in the Gold Scandal

The Gold Scandal Update;

A new Scandal is brewing over the Gold Scandal.

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) seized and applied to court that the $5.7million and the plane involved in the Gold Scandal be forfeited to the state.

However, the Bombardier Global Express, BD-T7-700-1A10 (T-WSS) was mysteriously released on Friday 12th April 2024, airport authorities have confirmed.

The Gold Scandal netted officials from and associated with State House, Lusaka Businessmen, a goldsmith, and a team from Egypt comprising military officials and businessmen.

The Gold Scandal made news worldwide placing President Hichilema’s Government at the centre of the diplomatic and illicit commercial scandal.

The release of the plane will spark a new scandal.