Government releases jet plane involved in the Gold Scandal- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Government releases jet plane involved in the Gold Scandal
The Gold Scandal Update;
A new Scandal is brewing over the Gold Scandal.
The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) seized and applied to court that the $5.7million and the plane involved in the Gold Scandal be forfeited to the state.
However, the Bombardier Global Express, BD-T7-700-1A10 (T-WSS) was mysteriously released on Friday 12th April 2024, airport authorities have confirmed.
The Gold Scandal netted officials from and associated with State House, Lusaka Businessmen, a goldsmith, and a team from Egypt comprising military officials and businessmen.
The Gold Scandal made news worldwide placing President Hichilema’s Government at the centre of the diplomatic and illicit commercial scandal.
The release of the plane will spark a new scandal.
Hakainde Hichilema.
Once the dust has settled after 2026, or whenever this conman leaves office, we will discover that he has been the most corrupt president in Africa, ever!
He can only fool his tribesmates, or those with cow brains.
Disgusted.
Leave HH alone. Find some work to do. You will collapse one day because of your hatred for HH. We know is painful to loose elections especially after being involved in the $24 million of scrapping off KCM. People can steal….$24 one person. No wonder Zambia became bankrupty