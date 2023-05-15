GOVERNMENT TAKES OVER FUNERAL EXPENSES FOR THE 24 CHONGWE ACCIDENT VICTIMS

The twenty four (24) members of Manyika New Apostolic Church who died in a road traffic accident on the Lusaka -Chirundu Road last Saturday, will be buried tomorrow, Tuesday 16th May 15, 2023 in Chongwe District, Lusaka Province.

And Government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has taken over all funeral expense that include purchase of coffins, transportation of bodies from Chirundu to UTH and from UTH to Chongwe, food at the funeral houses and other logistics incidental to the funeral.

DMMU National Coordinator Dr. Gabriel Pollen has conveyed condolences to all the bereaved families on behalf of the Unit on the loss of their beloved ones.

The National Coordinator has since cautioned transporters to tread carefully as they transport passengers and ensure that they desist from overloading travellers.

Dr. Pollen has further wished the 11 accident survivors who are currently in UTH, a quick recovery saying DMMU will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Health to ensure that all the required medical supplies for the patients are made available.