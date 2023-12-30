GOVERNMENT TO LIFT BAN ON NIGHT TRAVEL FOR PUBLIC BUSES

Transport and Logistics Minister FRANK TAYALI says government will consider lifting the ban on night travel for Public Service Buses in 2024.

Mr. TAYALI, however, says the ban will still remain in force for Trucks. He has told ZNBC News that he will soon table the matter in cabinet.

Mr. TAYALI said lifting the ban on night travel will gradually help to implement the planned 24- hour economy.

Meanwhile, the Transport and Logistics Minister further said about 60 percent of the accidents in the night occur on the Lusaka – Ndola dual carriageway.

Mr. TAYALI however said the concessionaire has made progress on the emergency works.

ZNBC