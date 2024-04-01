GOVERNMENT TO STOP PAYING TEACHERS DURING HOLIDAYS

Government has announced that teachers will be paid according to the work they do, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Joel Kamoko has revealed after a meeting with the Public Service Management Division (PSMD). He revealed that in order to reduce the wage bill, government will stop paying teachers during holidays to achieve economical recovery. He said although the decision is painful, the exercise will only last for two years. He appealed to all teachers across the country to be calm and accept government decision.

“We met with the Public Service Management Division last week Wednesday to look at how we can normalize the issue of paying teachers during holidays. To attain economic recovery and reduce pressure on the wage bill, government has resolved to stop paying teachers during holidays for a period of two years. This decision is not permanent but temporal.” Permanent Secretary Joel Kamoko revealed.

“We implore teachers to accept this decision as it will benefit the nation including those in streets. Let them not revolt because things will normalize soon,” he said.

HAPPY FOOLS DAY. THIS IS JUST A JOKE